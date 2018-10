This weekend the 100 Mile House Wranglers are at home taking on the Summerland Steam.

They play Saturday night October 27th at the South Cariboo Recreation Center. The Wranglers are currently 6-5-1 and in second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks division, while the Steam are 9-6-1 and in second place in the Okanagan Division.

Puck drop is at 7 pm.