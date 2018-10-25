City of Williams Lake Crews continues to work on a water main break on Hodgson Road, outside the Pioneer Complex.

Pat Mahood is the Utility Foreman for the City of Williams Lake

“At about 8 o’clock this morning (Thursday) we had a call from a citizen that had noticed water flowing down the side of Hodgson Road. The crew attended about 8:30, determined it was a water main break and since that time we’ve been attending and digging down to it to facilitate repair”.

Mahood says no one is out of water in that area and that crews will continue to work on it again tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible and to watch for workers if an alternative is not available.