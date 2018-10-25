A preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for a man accused of setting fire to his stepfather’s home last year at Tl’etinqox (Anaham Reserve) in Alexis Creek.

26-year-old Wolfgang Johnny who appeared by video from the Surrey Community Corrections Centre was granted bail Thursday in Williams Lake Court.

Johnny is who is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the alleged offence on September 18, 2017, is also charged with assault and uttering threats to burn down the residence after having gotten into an argument.

Justice Peter Whyte said small fires were set at both exits of the residence in a particularly concerning nature, and that the fires very, fortunately, were put out without a garden hose before any serious structural damage or further risk to life occurred.

Johnny was released on a number of strict conditions largely proposed by Counsel and not opposed by the Crown including keeping the peace and being of good behavior, being prohibited from the Anaham Reserve, not possessing any drugs or alcohol, not entering any bar, pub, or liquor stores, not processing lighters, matches, fireworks, or any incendiary device, not processing any weapons, and a 10 pm to 7 am curfew.

“The thing that holds this all together is you not drinking and you know that as far as anybody,” Whyte said to Johnny.

A preliminary inquiry on the matter is scheduled for November 13th.