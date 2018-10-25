Quesnel City Council has now officially adopted the Loan Authorization Bylaw for a new Public Works Facility.

The vote was unanimous and follows a strong endorsement from the public in a referendum that was held during this month’s Municipal election.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton…

“Before the referendum we had passed the bylaw that Council would authorize 8.5 million dollars being loaned out for the public works building. Now that we have the approval of the electorate, we can adopt the bylaw. There is a one month quashing period for the bylaw, so once we adopt then the clock starts ticking for that.”

Mayor Bob Simpson credited staff for coming up with a very successful communication strategy for the project.

He says they tried to keep it as a corporate initiative to take the politics out of it.

The current public works facility is located in a flood plain and most the buildings are very old and in need of repairs.

The new facility will be located on Sword Avenue where the old soccer fields are.

The total cost of the project is estimated at 10.87 million dollars with the rest of the money, around 2.3 million, to come out of savings and reserves.