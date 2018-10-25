A former 100 Mile House area man who murdered four people while still in his teens is being granted full parole.

37 year old James Ruscitti and accomplice Chad Bucknell were convicted in the 1996 murders of Ruscitti’s adoptive parents, brothers girlfriend, and a boarder living at the home. The killings took place near Buffalo Creek northeast of 100 Mile House. Ruscitti was 15 at the time. His 2 month old niece was found in the home with the victims 2 days later, suffering from dehydration.

Ruscitti was granted day parole in 2015. The parole board says Ruscitti has several conditions on his parole, including not contacting the victims families. The board says he will live on Vancouver island, where he works as an electrician.

Bucknell was granted full parole in 2011.