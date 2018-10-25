Workers at the Prince George sawmill and chip plant are picketing this morning according to the United Steelworkers 1 -2017.

This has been confirmed by President Brian O’Rourke and 1st Vice President Paul French.

O’Rourke is heading on a plane to Vancouver.

My Prince George Now plans to speak with him at some point.

Rotating strikes began last week in the Cariboo at Tolko’s Lakeview Division in Williams Lake.

“The bargaining committee has started rotating strikes at CONIFER Mills, with the first being Tolko Lakeview, in Williams Lake,” USW 1-2017 said on Oct. 17.

“All other CONIFER operations are under an overtime ban, which will continue as the bargaining committee evaluates the next operation, or operations, for strike action. Negotiations continue with the Southern Interior.”

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

(With Files from Brendan Pawliw with My Prince George Now)