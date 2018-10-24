Saturday’s election results for Williams Lake are now official.
Chief Election Officer Cindy Bouchard confirmed the results Wednesday.
- Mayor
-Walt Cobb
- Councillors
-Sheila Boehm
-Ivan Bonnell
-Marnie Brenner
-Scott Nelson
-Jason Ryll
-Craig Smith
Electors were provided with two advance voting opportunities and seniors at residential facilities were provided with special voting opportunities.
“In 2018 a total of 3051 of 8072 estimated eligible electors voted, resulting in a 37.8% voter turnout, compared to the 2014 General Local Election which saw 45.8% voter turnout; and the 2011 election with a 50.7% voter turnout,” Bouchard said.
Council will be inaugurated on Tuesday, Nov. 6.