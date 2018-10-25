West Fraser has made a generous donation to the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says he received a phone call in the summer and West Fraser asked him what they would like and he says they received those items on Tuesday night…

“We received two rescue saw, one 2,000 watt generator, two LED battery operated lights, and each member of the fire department has been fitted with a pair of work boots.”

Gauthier says the equipment was worth around $25,000.

He says West Fraser made a similar donation last year.