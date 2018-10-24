Two presentations about the upcoming referendum on Electoral Reform are taking place this week in Williams Lake.

Tonight (Wednesday) at 7 the Williams Lake Council of Canadians will be hosting one at Thompson Rivers University with 2 guest speakers.

Friday, the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will hold theirs at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus.

With each of the 4 speakers given 5 minutes to make their presentations followed by a rebuttal, we asked Chamber Executive Director Mark Doratti if they’ll be taking questions from the floor.

“The Chamber of Commerce has a number of questions that were posed to them by different people, members and the public alike that we’ll probably pitch first and then we will have an open mic where people from the audience can come down and ask questions directly.”

The panel will be made up by MLA Donna Barnett Cariboo Chilcotin riding, MLA Mike Morris Prince George-Mackenzie riding, Michael Atwood Council of Canadians and Sally Watson NDP Candidate Cariboo Chilcotin during last Provincial election.