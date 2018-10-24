The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and Quesnel RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire from this afternoon.

Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says the call came in between quarter after one and 1-30…

“Quesnel Fire Department was dispatched to a possible fire on English Avenue right behind JD Meats. Upon arrival what we found was that the siding of the residence had been damaged due to fire and the tenant was able to put the fire out.”

Gauthier says no one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation…

“We have a witness that said they had seen someone leave the area just before the fire started, so it is being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Gauthier says he was the Duty Officer at the time and only he responded.