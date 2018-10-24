100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall was reelected in last Saturdays Municipal election. We asked his thoughts on receiving a fourth term.

Campsall will have some new faces on his council for this term. Returning to counsel are Ralph Fossum and Dave Mingo. He says Maureen Pinkney will be a good add for the community after serving on CRD and receiving the top vote in the Councillors race.

He believes Chris Pettman will be a valueable and younger voice on council. Pettman is also the first person of first nations decent to serve as a district Councillor. “Thats a landmark, actually, ” Campsall says.