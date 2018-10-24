Members with the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue have been activated after two of four hunters failed to return.

“We were alerted to the call at about 2 o’clock this morning (Wednesday),” said CCSAR chief Rick White.

“A group of hunters were southeast of here in the Cariboo Regional District and two did not return so we had our search manager work on it.”

CCSAR deployed members with vehicles and ATVs at around 7:30 am.

“We have alerted teams in 100 Mile to come up,” White adds.

“At this stage, we’re just getting out there and getting organized. We’ll see what develops throughout the day, hopefully, they’re found safe and sound.”