Six new Directors with the Cariboo Regional District will be sworn into office on Thursday, Nov. 8.

The Cariboo Regional District confirmed results from Saturday’s election and referendum are now official.

“CRD Elections were held in Electoral Areas A, B, E, F, J, K and L of the Regional District,” Manager of Communications, Emily Epp said.

“All other Electoral Area Directors, including new Area I Director Jim Glassford, were acclaimed on September 24th.”

A total of 4,654 voters came out to vote, out of the 18,895 eligible voters in Areas A, B, E, F, J, K and L in the Regional District.

“Voter turnout was higher than in the 2014 elections, which saw 2,137 voters,” Epp said.

For the North Cariboo Airport Service referendum, 1446 ballots were cast by CRD residents with 72% saying yes to establishing a contribution service for the Quesnel Regional Airport. In total, 1 044 people voted yes and 402 voted no.

The 2019-2022 Board of Directors will include the following electoral area directors: