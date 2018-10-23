Local agencies and organizations were out and about on Highway 97 near Williams Lake on Monday raising awareness to motorists that it’s time to shift into winter.

“We went out with Interior Roads, Ministry of Transportation, CVSE, BC Ambulance, and RCMP just to make drivers aware that DriveBC is available for them to see before they leave for travel,” said Adam Duffy, an auto ex-captain with Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

“We were also checking tires and handing out some tread checkers.”

Duffy said while there were some people that haven’t switched over to winter tires, he believes they will be now.

“It’s important to shift into winter as winter tires work much, much better on cold and icy roads,” he said.

“A summer tire or a tire without the snowflake symbol just isn’t up to the job of our Cariboo roads in the winter.”

Since October 1st, drivers are required to equip their vehicles with winter tires with a minimum 3.5-millimeter tread depth, and commercial vehicles are required to carry chains.