An adult male remains in police custody after what RCMP are calling a suspicious death at Redstone (Alexis Creek First Nation).

RCMP were called to a residence Friday night just after 11.

“Upon attendance police discovered an adult male deceased,” North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a release.

“The death appeared to be suspicious in nature and Alexis Creek RCMP called for assistance from North District Major Crime.”

The adult male who is in custody will appear in Provincial Court on November 7th.

“There is no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk,” Saunderson adds.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”