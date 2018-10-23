It will be the final meeting for Shushil Thapar, Ed Coleman and John Brisco.

All three chose not to run in this year’s Municipal election.

They will give a report on their term and will also be making recommendations on what they think should happen with Council remuneration.

One third of their pay used to be tax exempt, but that will change come January 1st.

The outgoing Councillors were asked, because it won’t impact them, if they think Council remuneration should go up to reflect that change.

Also on the agenda tonight will be second reading of a Cannabis Regulation Bylaw Amendment.

It would allow a government cannabis store to be located in either the West Quesnel Business District or the Central, or Downtown Commercial zones.

Originally it was only going to be in the downtown core.