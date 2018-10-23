Two ecosystem restoration burns in the Cariboo Fire Centre are scheduled to take place this week with the assistance of BC Wildfire Service crews.

A 53-hectare prescribed burn in the Echo Mountain area, 9 kilometers southwest of Alkali Lake, was scheduled to begin as early as yesterday afternoon, weather permitting.

The 500-hectare prescribed burn in the Crows Bar area between Canoe Creek and the Big Bar ferry on the east side of the Fraser River is expected to be ignited either tomorrow or Thursday.

Jessica Mack Communications Specialist for the Cariboo Fire Centre

“ These two prescribed burns are part of an ongoing ecosystem restoration program administered by the provincial government through the Cariboo-Chilcotin Ecosystem Restoration Committee. The purpose of these prescribed burns is to help restore native grasslands in these areas”.

These types of planned fires also reduce accumulations of flammable material, which will help decrease the risk of significant wildfires in these areas.

Firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre will carefully monitor these fires at all times and smoke from these controlled fires may be visible from nearby communities.