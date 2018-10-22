100 Mile House was the only Cariboo community where voter turnout was actually up in this municipal election.

611 of 1,365 eligible voters in the District of 100 Mile cast a ballot this time around, which works out to 44.7 percent, up from 38.4 in 2014.

38.9 percent of Williams Lake residents took the time to vote, down from 45.2 percent in 2014.

In Quesnel, voter turnout was just 25.5 percent.

That is down from 40.6 in 2014 and is likely the result of not having a race for Mayor.

Bob Simpson was acclaimed for another term.

Finally, just 16.1 percent of eligible voters in the Cariboo Regional District voted in this year’s municipal election.

That was actually up however, from only 13 percent in 2014.

It should be noted however that CRD totals don’t reflect the areas that were acclaimed and didn’t have elections, which puts the voted turnout at around 25 percent.

CRD VOTER TURNOUT FOR EACH AREA

AREA A-847 of 4,925 eligible voters (17.19%)

AREA B-377 of 3,025 (12.16%)

AREA E-451 of 3,185 (14.16%)

AREA F-665 of 3,490 (19.05%)

AREA J-307 of 505 (60.07%)

AREA K- 76 of 240 (31.66%)

AREA L-485 of 3,525 (13.75%)