Pot stocks are dipping causing some weight on Bay Street. The TSX is down 75 points to 15,394, caused by a dip in a few sectors including Health, which covers the marijuana stocks.

The Loonie is gaining some strength to 76.30 cents US ahead of a Bank of Canada decision on the interest rate. Analyst consensus points to a high likelihood that he BoC will raise the rate on Wednesday.

Across the border the Dow is down 32 points to 25,411 on disappointing earnings reports from a few companies including Boeing.

Meanwhile, oil is slipping ahead of US sanctions on Iranian export, US crude is down to 69.26 a barrel.