A total of thirteen Quesnel runners have qualified for the Provincial Cross Country Running Championships.

Ruby Nicholas, from QJS, continued her dominance in the Junior Girls division by winning the zone title in Vanderhoof on Saturday.

She was more than a minute clear of her nearest rival.

Correlileu’s Megan Strand was 4th in Junior Girls, while Judah Klassen won a bronze medal in the Juvenile Boys category.

The QJS and Correlieu boys teams also qualified by finishing second.

Judah Klassen, Caleb Woollends, Linden Spencer, Tyson Roberts, Owen Rossmann, Lucas Arnold, and Joshua Turner make up the QJS team.

The Seniors Boys team includes Joshua Andres, Adam Nicholas, Matthew Caine and Christopher Henderson.

Amber Proudfoot also qualified individually for Senior Girls.

The provincials will take place on November 3rd in Naniamo.