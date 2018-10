The 100 Mile House Wranglers are now 6-5-1 after two losses over the weekend.

A close game Friday night for the Wranglers at home as the Grand Forks Border Bruins took it 5-4 in overtime.

The Wranglers took on the Division leading Grizzlies in Revelstoke Saturday night, with the final score 4-2 for the Grizzlies.

The Wranglers are currently at second place in the KIJHL Doug Birks division. They next play at home against the Summerland Steam on October 27th.