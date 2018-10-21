Three incumbent Cariboo Regional District Directors will not be serving another term after the 2018 General Election.

Preliminary results from Saturday show incumbents for Area H Betty Anderson, Area J Roger William, and Area L Brian Coakley lost to their opponents.

Areas F, A , B, and I will also have new Directors as incumbents Joan Sorley, Ted Armstrong, Jerry Bruce, and Dylan Cash did not seek re-election.

Electoral Area A (Red Bluff – Quesnel South -Mary Sjostrom with 50.8 percent of votes received

(Quesnel West – Bouchie Lake ) -Barb Bachmeier with 37.7 percent of votes received

(Bowron Lake – Barlow Creek – Barkerville) -John Massier acclaimed

(Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake) -Steve Forseth acclaimed

(South Lakeside – Dog Creek) -Angie Delainey with 58.1 percent of votes received

(Horsefly – Likely – 150 Mile House) -Conrad Turcotte with 61.2 percent of votes received

(Lac La Hache – 108 Mile Ranch) -Al Richmond acclaimed

(Canim Lake – Forest Grove) -Margo Wagner acclaimed

(Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser) -Jim Glassford acclaimed

(West Chilcotin) -Gerald Kirby with 47.6 percent of votes received

(East Chilcotin) -Chad Mernett with 56.6 percent of votes received

(Lone Butte – Interlakes) -Willow MacDonald with 53 percent of votes received

The Cariboo Regional District will releasing official results on Tuesday.