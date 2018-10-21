Three incumbent Cariboo Regional District Directors will not be serving another term after the 2018 General Election.
Preliminary results from Saturday show incumbents for Area H Betty Anderson, Area J Roger William, and Area L Brian Coakley lost to their opponents.
Areas F, A , B, and I will also have new Directors as incumbents Joan Sorley, Ted Armstrong, Jerry Bruce, and Dylan Cash did not seek re-election.
- Electoral Area A (Red Bluff – Quesnel South -Mary Sjostrom with 50.8 percent of votes received
- Electoral Area B (Quesnel West – Bouchie Lake ) -Barb Bachmeier with 37.7 percent of votes received
- Electoral Area C (Bowron Lake – Barlow Creek – Barkerville) -John Massier acclaimed
- Electoral Area D (Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake) -Steve Forseth acclaimed
- Electoral Area E (South Lakeside – Dog Creek) -Angie Delainey with 58.1 percent of votes received
- Electoral Area F (Horsefly – Likely – 150 Mile House) -Conrad Turcotte with 61.2 percent of votes received
- Electoral Area G (Lac La Hache – 108 Mile Ranch) -Al Richmond acclaimed
- Electoral Area H (Canim Lake – Forest Grove) -Margo Wagner acclaimed
- Electoral Area I (Narcosli – Nazko – West Fraser) -Jim Glassford acclaimed
- Electoral Area J (West Chilcotin) -Gerald Kirby with 47.6 percent of votes received
- Electoral Area K (East Chilcotin) -Chad Mernett with 56.6 percent of votes received
- Electoral Area L (Lone Butte – Interlakes) -Willow MacDonald with 53 percent of votes received
The Cariboo Regional District will releasing official results on Tuesday.