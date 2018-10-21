For the second consecutive Municipal Election Surinderpal Rathor came up short of claiming the Mayor’s chair in Williams Lake.

“I’m feeling great, no different than I’ve always felt,” he said following the preliminary results Saturday night.

“We did what we needed to do and the community has spoken. I always respect the community decision; it’s a democratic process-the community got what it wants.”

Rathor who was joined with his friends and family added he could not ask for anything better.

“I’m never disappointed. I work hard and leave the result on the people that I serve and all to my regard,” he said.

“I guess the community does not want those changes I proposed.”

As for what’s next, Rathor said he’s going to take some well-deserved rest and spend some more time with his family before heading back to work on Friday.

“I’d like to thank the community and the City of Williams Lake who came out and voted,” he said.

“ It’s too bad the polling numbers are very low. I would have been happier to see the people come out, but it’s okay. It’s a democratic process and people said what they wanted and if they’re the winner they’re the winner.”

(With Files From Pat Matthews)