The preliminary results are in for School District 27 trustees following Saturday’s 2018 Election.

Zone 1 (Bridge Lake, Forest Grove, Buffalo Creek, Horse Lake): Acclaimed Linda Martens

Zone 2 (108 Mile, Lac La Hache): Mary Forbes who regularly involves her time teaching waste management practices and community received 125 voters to Robyn Angus’s 55.

Zone 3 (District of 100 Mile House): Acclaimed Willow MacDonald

Zone 4 (150 Mile, Big Lake, Horsefly, Likely): Horsefly resident Ciel Patenaude received 313 votes to Karen Blanchard’s 195.

Zone 5 (Williams Lake Fringe): re-elected CRD Area E Director Angie Delainey received 384 to Jim Ritchie’s 183.

Zone 6 (City of Williams Lake): Former Williams Lake Stampede Queen, Alexis Forseille received 1,138 votes followed by Chris Ford (860) and Katie Blaxland (412)

Zone 7 (Chilcotin): Retired educator Anne Kohut received 210 votes to Bruce Baptiste’s 73