A newcomer for School District 28 took the largest percentage of votes following Saturday’s School Trustee Election.

Cyril Tobin according to preliminary results received 14.8% of votes followed by incumbents Tony Goulet, Gloria Jackson, Julie-Anne Runge, Howard Schonke, Wendy Clement, and David Chapman.

Roland Sawatsky received the least amount of votes.

“These results remain preliminary until the official election results are determined prior to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 22,” said Chief Election Officer, Bettina Ketcham.

1. TOBIN, Cyril – 2,182

2. GOULET, Tony – 2,080

3. JACKSON, Gloria – 2034

4. RUNGE, Julie-Anne – 1996

5. SCHONKE, Howie – 1760

6. CLEMENT, Wendy – 1676

7. CHAPMAN, Dave – 1598

8. SAWATSKY, Roland – 1447