Incumbent Walt Cobb will serve another term as Mayor of Williams Lake following’s Saturday 2018 general election.

“I”m really happy,” Cobb said from his home with friends and family.

“It was a long, hard battle, but my team did a lot of work. We got our vote out and it’s going to be another great four years.”

Cobb according to preliminary results received 60.4% of votes.

“Was I nervous? How many nights sleep did I lose,” Cobb said.

“You have your ups and downs of course when you’re going through a campaign. Things go well one day, they go bad the next but the proof was in the pudding and we pulled it through with a good solid majority.”

Joining Cobb on Council are incumbent councilors Scott Nelson, Craig Smith, Jason Ryll, and Ivan Bonnell. Former school district trustee Sheila Boehm with nurse Marnie Brenner who ran for Council in 2014 will also have a seat.

Falling short were mayoral candidate Surinderpal Rathor and councilor candidates Tom Hoffman, Jodie Capling, Natasha Wiebe, and Dave Moore.

Chief Election Officer, Cindy Bouchard said the results will be made official on Wednesday.