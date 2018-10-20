Interior Health is making plans to have a new Sacred Space available for individuals, families, and staff at Deni House in Williams Lake by the spring of 2019.

Communications consultant Kevin Parnell says a Sacred Space planning committee will guide the redevelopment, ensuring it’s inclusive and welcoming to all people looking for refuge in times of need.

“It’s very important for us to have these spaces in our facilities and we’re excited that we’ve got the faith organizations in Williams Lake as well as the aboriginal partners involved in developing this,” Parnell said.

“We want to create a welcoming space that is for everyone.”

Parnell says the budget for the project is just under $50,000.

Some of the features of the space once complete will be more natural light, a large space for families, and improved access. The space will also be able to accommodate traditional Aboriginal smudging ceremonies.

Interior Health continues to work on a business plan for the redevelopment of Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

According to a community update Interior Health issued a Request for Proposals and awarded four for preliminary design work earlier this summer. Two contracts were awarded to IBI Group, as the managing consultant, and to deliver an indicative design for the redeveloped hospital. WSP Group was also awarded two contracts, as the mechanical and electrical consultants.

“The business plan is expected to be complete by spring 2019, at which time Interior Health will submit it to the provincial government for consideration,” read the update.

“Once Interior Health is approved to proceed to the next step for the project, detailed design, procurement, and construction will follow.”