An international speaker against domestic violence will be in Williams Lake today, Saturday, Oct. 20.

Director of Family Services and Community Outreach for the Williams Lake Salvation Army, Tamara Robinson says they’re excited to host author and domestic abuse survivor Kamal Dhillon from Surrey.

“Kamal is a real friend of our community,” Robinson said.

“She’s come up multiple times to speak on domestic abuse and domestic abuse affects a lot of people so raising awareness to that is very important and that’s something that we certainly want to support her in her message and also support any victims of domestic abuse.”

Robinson says Dhillon is the author of two books and will be speaking about her new book-I am Kamal Survivor to Thriver at their family services building located at 272 Borland Street starting at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

“We just want to say a special thank you to the Women’s Contact Society and the RCMP for partnering with us to bring Kamal here and for supporting her as well,” Robinson adds.

“Other agencies and the Salvation Army included do support victims that are suffering from any kind of trauma as well as domestic abuse so there’s always programming going on and anyone who needs to reach out can certainly come to us or Women’s Contact Society to get the services that they need.”