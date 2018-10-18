Maintenance work of a 30-inch pipeline by Enbridge is expected to result in intermittent noise and some odors for residents near the 108 Mile area starting Monday.

“The work has been ongoing for a number of months,” said Enbridge Corporate Communications Advisor, Tracie Kenyon.

“It is not related to the October 9 incident near Prince George on the 36-inch pipeline.”

Kenyon adds that Enbridge routinely conducts maintenance work to ensure the safety and integrity of the system.

“This should last for about two days.”

