A panel presentation on electoral reform will be taking place next week in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the free presentation that will have an open mic session with local politicians and organizations both for and against electoral reform including 2014 NDP Candidate Sally Watson, the Council of Canadians, Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett, and Prince George Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris.

Executive Director Mark Doratti says it’s imperative that the public have an opportunity to gain some knowledge before they submit their ballots in the upcoming referendum.

“The board in its self, we discussed this for quite a period of time,” he said.

“We didn’t observe a sharing of information that we thought would be sufficient for people to make educated decisions on their vote.”

Doratti adds as that much as the Chamber is an advocacy for business, he believes that the community is as strong as their businesses are.

“The most prudent thing we felt to do was bring an information session forward for the community to join in on to gain a little bit more information and education on what exactly the referendum meant, what it is and how it could impact them going forward and change the face possibility of politics in BC.”

The presentation will take place Friday, Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 pm at Lake City Secondary School-Williams Lake Campus.

Elections BC says registered voters will be getting a voting package in the mail between October 22 and November 2, 2018, that must be received and completed to them by November 30.

“The referendum will decide if BC keeps the current First Past the Post voting system or adopts a proportional representation voting system,” stated a Voter’s Guide on the 2018 Referendum On Electoral Reform.