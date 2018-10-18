The 100 Mile House & District Blind and Visually Impaired White Cane Club is celebrating the anniversary of a very successful collaboration.

Club member Lori Fry said that this is the third year of working with Cedar Crest, with club members running the thrift store on Sundays. In return, the club receives the days proceeds from sales.

Fry said the collaboration started as a 3 month trial. It allows the club to generate much of its revenue, while helping the Cedar Crest Thrift Store prevent loss of items dropped off outside the store during a day when they would be closed.

The club is celebrating with a sale this Sunday from 11 until 3 PM at the Cedar Crest Thrift Store in 100 Mile House. For more information on the White Cane Club, contact Lori Fry at 250 395-2452.