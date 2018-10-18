A couple of teams are off to 2 and 0 starts in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Service Electric was better than Quesnel Lawn Care and the Child Development Centre rink also remained perfect, knocking off the Billy Barker Casino 7 to 5.

Last year’s champions, the Billy, are now 0 and 2 to begin the year.

Century 21 and the Brenda Ernst team battled to an 8-8 draw and one other game saw Ski Hi Scaffolding beat Karin’s Deli & Health Care by a score of 9 to 6.

STANDINGS

Service Electric 2-0-0

Child Development Centre 2-0-0

Century 21 1-0-1

Sky Hi Scaffolding 1-1-0

Brenda Ernst 0-1-1

Quesnel Lawn Care 0-1-0

Karin`s Deli & Health Care 0-1-0

Billy Barker Casino 0-2-0