RCMP in Williams Lake are actively investigating an incident that resulted in a steer being shot and left dead this spring.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Jacobie Lake Forest Service Road in the Likely-Horsefly area.

“This event was reported on the 5th of June, 2018,” Cst. Ashley Fer said in a release.

“Sometime prior to this date, it appears that someone had shot a steer leaving it dead.”

Anyone with any knowledge regarding this incident, are encouraged to contact Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.