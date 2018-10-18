Motorists in Quesnel will soon be driving on a new look Front Street.

Crews will begin paving on Saturday.

Once that`s done, line painting will take place to reconfigure the lanes on Front Street between the Moffat Bridge and River Park Road.

Currently, there are two southbound lanes and one northbound on this section, with no left-turn lanes.

The new lane configuration will provide one lane northbound, one lane southbound and a centre left-turn lane at controlled intersections.

The changes are designed to improve safety and reduce congestion for people living in Quesnel and travelling through the area on Highway 97.

Drivers can expect minor delays during this work.

The changes are born out of Quesnel`s overall Transportation Study.