A moratorium on the retail sale of cannabis will remain in place by the Cariboo Regional District.

Chair Margo Wagner says they feel that they have not gotten the answers they have been looking for from the province.

“The regional districts do not have the capabilities of business licenses so we have no method of collecting taxes from outlets, we don’t have any method of licensing or anything like that,” she says.

“All of the comments that we have heard from the provincial government have been more geared to municipalities and not regional districts.”

Wagner says until they can get a definitive answer from the province and some guidelines from them, the moratorium will stay in place.

“We really have had so little guidance from the province on this as far as regional districts are concerned,” Wagner adds.

“I know from talking to UBCM from what they have said the plan would be that should somebody within an outlying area that is outside of a municipality want to have a retail operation setup they would have to apply to the liquor control board then there would an option for the regional district to say yes or no to it, but we haven’t received anything really definitive from the province on that.”

The first BC Cannabis Store opened Wednesday morning in Kamloops featuring about 85 dried-flower strains of cannabis plus a selection of oils, capsules, and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada.

“Obviously the municipalities are going to be the main centers for these operations to go into, but we feel very left out in the rural areas because we’re totally different,” Wagner says.