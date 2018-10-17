A Quesnel man, found guilty of a hate crime and given a 6-month conditional jail sentence and two years probation, is now accused of breaching his probation.

Arthur Topham is due back in court on November 13th.

Court documents reveal that on or around January 3rd, at or near Quesnel, Topham is accused of failing to comply with a condition that he not publish or post to any internet site, or any other social media where such postings can be read by the general public, any information about persons of Jewish religion or ethnic origin.

A 12-member jury found Topham guilty on one of two counts of promoting hatred against an identifiable group back in December of 2015.

He then lost a charter challenge in February of 2017.

Topham was accused of making comments against those of the Jewish faith on his Radical Press website.