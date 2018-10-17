With cannabis legalization going into effect today, 100 Mile House candidates for mayor took a few moments to give their thoughts on what legalization means for the District of 100 Mile House.

Incumbent mayor Mitch Campsall says the district needs to be careful moving forward. “The district is not going to be in a hurry, because when we do it, we want to do it right. It will be decided by the new council, because right now we don’t have all the rules and regulations ”

Mayoral candidate Rita Geisbrecht sees it as an opportunity for the community. “It’s something that we’ve seen coming for a long time, and I think we’re poised to take advantage of a really good opportunity. If we handle it intelligently, we will see some good outcomes.”

Candidate Glen Mcdonald says cannabis should have been decriminalized long ago. He jokingly suggests there may actually be a decrease in cash flow to the community.

Municipal elections will be held October 20th. Voting information can be found on the District of 100 Mile website.