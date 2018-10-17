Northern BC governments are more than capable of deciding what kind of cannabis retailers and businesses they want to have.

That’s according to provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who also feels confident more non-medical marijuana markets will open in the coming months following today’s legalization.

He believes challenges with applications will vary, but the legislature is neither dazed or confused.

“We are ready for it. Many of those stores that have voluntarily closed existing dispensaries have in fact made applications to become legal stores,” Farnworth said.

“We were really clear right from the get-go that local communities will have a say and that we’ve always maintained that it was not going to happen overnight.”

Farnworth also claims the BC government’s pricing system is just as competitive as other markets.

With currently one regulated BC Cannabis Store based in Kamloops, prices start as low as seven dollars-per-gram and consumers can only buy up to 30 grams per visit.

“Additional licensed cannabis retail stores will open in the coming months, as private cannabis retailers proceed through the regulatory and permit process overseen by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch,” stated a news release.

“Private and public retailers will be allowed to sell dried cannabis, cannabis oils, capsules and seeds that comply with federal requirements. These stores may also sell cannabis accessories, as defined in the federal Cannabis Act, such as rolling papers, pipes, and bongs.”

Dispensary Mary Jane’s Glass and Gifts in Williams Lake which was operating Tuesday, said today that it is closed until further notice.

(With Files from Kyle Balzer with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)