After speaking to residents of a senior care facility in Williams Lake and launching a comprehensive review of the current legislation governing Municipal Elections in B.C, police say there was no violation by a political candidate.

RCMP launched an investigation after responding to a report on October 11th of a possible violation of the Local Government Act regarding the upcoming civic elections

“Elections officials were made aware of a candidate campaigning at one of the Special Voting Opportunities (SVO) locations in Williams Lake and believed this may be a violation as candidates were not to be in attendance or campaigning at polling stations on voting days,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release.

“It was determined that no violation had occurred as any campaign activities conducted had concluded prior to the opening of the SVO and voting proceedings had not yet commenced.”

Special voting opportunity for residents at Cariboo Sunset Manor was held Thursday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m and at the Williams Lake Seniors Village on Monday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m to noon.