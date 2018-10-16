The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and Fortis Gas attended a gas leak earlier today. (Tuesday)

Assistant Fire Chief Ron Richert goes over a few of the details…

“At approximately 11-05 am we were called out to a gas leas on top of Dragon Lake Hill close to Aroma Foods. It turned out to be, there was an excavator working and accidentally hit a gas line and ruptured the line so we had a one inch line that was leaking.”

Richert says they evacuated a small area around the leak as a precaution and he says Fortis then pinched off a one inch line that was leaking.

He says everything was cleared up in about thirty minutes.

Richert says no one was hurt and the contractor did call ahead before digging, but that the line was not on the map.