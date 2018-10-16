The Williams Lake Fire Department attends the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Monday evening. The City said the Department responded quickly, located the source of the smoke, and extinguished it. -My Cariboo Now

It’s business as usual at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex after it was evacuated Monday evening when staff noticed the smell of smoke coming from the rear area of the pool.

Director of Community Services, Geoff Paynton says the Complex was shut down for approximately one hour to make sure everything was safe.

“We didn’t reopen the pool because it was close to closing time anyway,” he says.

“We had some muddy footprints from firefighters walking on the pool deck that had to be cleaned up so we just made the choice to close the pool half an hour early, and then the arena opened for the full evening.”

Paynton says there was very minimal damage, and that it was in an area that was due to be repaired by roofers.

“It was just smoldering going on up there,” he says.

“They were ripping the pieces out and putting new stuff in, and that exact spot was due to come out the next day.”