Canadian pot stocks are going up in smoke. Companies like Aphria, Canopy and Aurora are all falling after hitting record highs yesterday as marijuana legalization nears.

However, the TSX is still getting a boost after a Bank of Canada report showed optimism from Canadian businesses on the economy and trade. The Bay Street index is up 92 points to 15,501.

The Loonie is also gaining to 77.30 cents US.

Across the border, the Dow is rallying 269 points to 25,519 as big business earnings reports start to roll in. Netflix will be the hot topic for investors after the close today when it rolls out its Q3 report.

The price of US crude is down to 71.52 a barrel.