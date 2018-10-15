The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex was evacuated as members of the Williams Lake Fire Department extinguished a roof fire.

Fire Chief Erick Peterson says the Department was called to the Complex at 6:26 Monday evening.

“Crews were called to smoke inside the building,” he says.

“When we arrived we found a small fire inside this roofing structure in the rear of the building. Crews were able to access it quite quickly and it appears that we have it extinguished at this time.”

Peterson says the cause is under investigation noting that roofers were on scene earlier in the day.

He says there was some damage to the roof, as well as some damage inside.

“The pool will probably be closed for the remainder of the evening-we’re hoping to get the ice rink opened up probably in the next hour,” Peterson said.

“It’s a great response from on our paid-on-call members; it means a lot when they all come out in force like this.”

Peterson adds that CMRC staff did a great job ensuring everyone was evacuated from the building and did the right thing by pulling the alarm.

“If it wasn’t what it was, it could have been far worse.”