While it may seem like it has been warm in the Cariboo over the past couple of days, it hasn’t been record warm.

Jennifer Hay with Environment Canada goes over the numbers from yesterday, starting off in Quesnel…

“Right now in the Cariboo highs of about plus 12 are normal and Monday in Quesnel we got to 16.1, so a little bit above normal but the record for this day is 20. And Sunday for Quesnel they got to 14.4, but the record for yesterday was 28.3.”

Hay says Monday’s record was from October 15th, 1963, and that Sunday’s record was from 1945.

She says the story for Williams Lake is much the same…

“Monday we got up to 15.5 in Williams Lake but the record was 20.0 so not record-breaking. And Sunday the record was 21.3 and we only got to 12.9 so nowhere close.”

Those records are from 1991 and 1961 respectively.

Hay says the sunshine will continue throughout this week and temperatures will continue to be a little bit above normal in the 12 to 14 degree range.