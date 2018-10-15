One of two people accused of stealing the vehicle of a good samaritan who stopped to help them following an accident is scheduled to go to trial.

35-year old Carmen Marie MacDonald is due back in court on December 10th.

28-year old Gerlald Oscar Pierce, who is also charged in this case, will be back in court on Wednesday to fix a date for trial.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to an accident in the 70-Mile area back on June 6th.

Police say a good samaritan pulled over to help and the two occupants then stole his truck.

RCMP say they immediately responded to intercept the stolen vehicle and with the assistance of Quesnel RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and a helicopter, were able to make a couple of arrests.

MacDonald and Pierce are charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

Pierce is also charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.