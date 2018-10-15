If the advance poll numbers are any indication there doesn’t seem to be a lot of interest in the Municipal election in Quesnel.

A total of 651 ballots were cast in the first two advance polls back in 2014.

That compares to just 243 so far this year.

That is out of 7,484 eligible voters.

There is one more advance poll opportunity in Quesnel coming up on Wednesday between 11am and 4pm at the CNC/UNBC campus.

General voting day is this Saturday between 8am to 8pm at three locations….City Hall, Correlieu Secondary School and Dragon Lake Elementary.

In Williams Lake, there is an advance poll this Wednesday at City Hall from 8 until 8.

Lake City residents will have to go to Marie Sharpe Elementary on general voting day this Saturday.

And in 100 Mile House, there are no more advance poll opportunities, but the numbers are up in the South Cariboo compared to four years ago, at least so far.

196 people voted in an advance poll last week, and that is up from 139 in 2014.

The next chance for 100 Mile residents to vote will be on general voting day this Saturday in Council Chambers at the District office.