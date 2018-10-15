Williams Lake residents can expect to see some smoke and possibly even flames coming from the Fox Mountain area over the next four weeks.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews will be burning piles of woody debris.

Cariboo Fire Centre personnel have piled up the accumulated debris and will be burning them as a part of an ongoing fuel management project to reduce the risk of wildfires in the area.

The idea is that by removing this material, less fuel will be available to burn in the event of a wildfire and it will also burn with less intensity.

This burning will only proceed if site, weather and venting conditions are suitable.

The reason for that is to help minimize the amount of smoke that is generated.