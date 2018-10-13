Staff with the Williams Lake Public Works Department were busy Saturday morning removing political stickers from Stop signs.

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca says he received the message that there were numerous stop signs within the downtown core that were defaced with stickers that read Cobb.

“We called in staff and they are out there right now removing those stickers and I think we’re up to 13 locations that we’ve now removed,” he says.

“As well as we’ve now been in touch with the RCMP who have started a file on this and we’re checking cameras in the area”

Muraca says it is a criminal offence to deface Stop signs and calls it dangerous as it takes away the attention of drivers.

He says while no Stop signs have had to be removed, he estimates that the cost at this time to remove the stickers is between $500-$1,000.

“There is a cost associated with this. It’s ridiculous when you have to take down a Stop sign and call in people in for overtime to remove stickers which you’re trying to make a political stand, but you’re actually costing taxpayers which is needless,” says Muraca noting that Stop signs with Harper had to be removed in 2015.

“Now that we’ve involved the RCMP, it will be their time so that obviously can escalate to a very high number.”

Both Mayoral candidates have denounced the defacing.

Muraca asks anyone who notices a Stop sign that has been defaced to contact them through the Public Works general number or social media.

“We want to get this done quickly as possible so no political advantage is given because we want a level playing field.”