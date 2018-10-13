Almost 400 voters in Williams Lake took opportunity of the first advance voting opportunity for the municipal election on Wednesday.

The City said in a media release that 387 voters cast their ballot which is in line with average voter turn out for previous elections.

The next advance voting opportunity is Wednesday, October 17 from 8 am to 8 pm at City Hall which is located at 450 Mart Street.

General voting day is Saturday, October 20 from 8 am to 8 pm at the Marie Sharpe Gym at 260 Cameron Street.

“I’ve heard that some people believe that the election is still in November of this year as it has been in the past many years,” says Chief Election Officer, Cindy Bouchard.

“But it has been moved up a month and it’s October 20th.”