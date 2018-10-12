Tolko is curtailing operations effective immediately at its Quest Wood sawmill and planer mill in Quesnel.
Paul French, the First Vice President of the United Steelworkers Local 1-2017, confirms that layoff notices went out this afternoon to the employees.
He says he has been told that it will be short term, although a definite time period has not been given.
Tolko confirmed the curtailment and says it is due to high log costs and poor market conditions.
“Over 100 employees are affected. As you can imagine, we deeply regret the impact this will have on our employees and their families,” Manager of Communications, Donna Pincott said in an email.
“Maintenance will continue to operate beyond the production curtailment date to ensure the mill is ready to resume future operations.”