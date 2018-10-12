Tolko is curtailing operations effective immediately at its Quest Wood sawmill and planer mill in Quesnel.

Paul French, the First Vice President of the United Steelworkers Local 1-2017, confirms that layoff notices went out this afternoon to the employees.

He says he has been told that it will be short term, although a definite time period has not been given.

Tolko confirmed the curtailment and says it is due to high log costs and poor market conditions.